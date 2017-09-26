Longest-serving Columbus Police officer retires

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who’s spent decades serving our city and is known as the longest serving Columbus Police officer retired this week.

NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery sat down with Lieutenant Karl Barth who’s done so much for the city of Columbus.

Lt. Barth spent the last 56 years with the Columbus Police Department. He retired this week and meeting him Tuesday. He had a lot of memories to share.

“I joined the police department in 1961 in September as an officer. I got promoted in 1970 to sergeant and then in 1978 to a Lieutenant. [I was in] Class number 29 and the class currently in the academy is class 129,” Lieutenant Karl Barth.

He followed his father, Sergeant Carl Barth’s footsteps. His brother was also a police officer as he showed photos of the three of them.

“This is myself, my father and my brother all 3 of us together,” Lt. Barth said.

He thought he would retire sooner .

“Yeah when I was young I was going to retire at 25 years but it never happened and I just kept going and going,” he said.

His favorite memories include meeting the president.

“I’ve had the privilege to meet all the presidents since starting with John F. Kennedy in 1962, up through including President Trump,” Lt. Barth said.

Lt. Barth remembers when the first meeting for Red, White & BOOM was held.

“They wanted to have red white and boom on July 4th and I explained to them we’ve got a whole lot of fireworks going on July the 4th. Decided to go with the day before,” he said.

Lt. Barth said he will miss a lot about the job.

“I’m going to miss the officers, miss all the public that we deal with and we deal with a lot of public in our office. It’s been very enjoyable…I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said.

Lt. Barth will be 78 years old on Nov. 1. His plans for retirement?

“Make a few trips around the country maybe a Caribbean cruise,” he said.

Columbus Police tell NBC 4’s Elyse Chengery that Lt. Barth’s presence at Columbus Police Headquarters will truly be missed.