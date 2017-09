COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 900 block of Heyl Avenue just before 12:30 am.

Police say a man was walking down the road when an unidentified suspect pulled up and fired at him.

The victim was struck in the leg. Police say he was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.