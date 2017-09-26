Meijer hiring 300 new employees per store at 13 Central Ohio locations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meijer says it will be holding hiring events at 13 different stores around Central Ohio in order to hire 300 new employees per store.

The hiring events will be held at all Meijer stores in the Columbus area from 10am to 3pm, Saturday, Sept. 30.

“Opportunities at all of the stores include leadership positions as well as part-time and full-time positions that range from cashiers and 3rd shift stockers to meat cutters, cake decorators and department team leaders. Benefits include weekly pay, flexible scheduling and health potential coverage options. Starting pay will be based on experience level and specific skills,” Meijer released in a statement.

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com.

LOCATIONS:

Marion Meijer 2153 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd. Marion, Ohio North Hamilton Road Meijer 5050 N Hamilton Rd. Columbus, Ohio Lancaster Meijer 2900 Columbus-Lancaster Rd. NW, Lancaster, Ohio Westerville Meijer 100 Polaris Pkwy. Westerville, Ohio East Broad Street 8000 E. Broad St. Columbus, Ohio Grove City Meijer 2811 London-Groveport Rd. Grove City, Ohio Canal Winchester Meijer 8300 Meijer Dr. Canal Winchester, Ohio Ontario Meijer 1355 N. Lexington/Springmill Rd. Ontario, Ohio Sawmill Road Meijer 6175 Sawmill Rd. Dublin, Ohio Orange Township Meijer 8870 Columbus Pike Lewis Center, Ohio Delaware Meijer 1380 Sunbury Rd. Delaware, Ohio Hilliard/Rome Road Meijer 1661 Hilliard-Rome Rd. Columbus, Ohio Marysville Meijer 930 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd. Marysville, Ohio