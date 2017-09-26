Meijer hiring 300 new employees per store at 13 Central Ohio locations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meijer says it will be holding hiring events at 13 different stores around Central Ohio in order to hire 300 new employees per store.

The hiring events will be held at all Meijer stores in the Columbus area from 10am to 3pm, Saturday, Sept. 30.

“Opportunities at all of the stores include leadership positions as well as part-time and full-time positions that range from cashiers and 3rd shift stockers to meat cutters, cake decorators and department team leaders. Benefits include weekly pay, flexible scheduling and health potential coverage options. Starting pay will be based on experience level and specific skills,” Meijer released in a statement.

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com.

LOCATIONS:

Marion Meijer

2153 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd. Marion, Ohio

 North Hamilton Road Meijer

5050 N Hamilton Rd.

Columbus, Ohio

 Lancaster Meijer

2900 Columbus-Lancaster Rd. NW, Lancaster, Ohio

 
Westerville Meijer

100 Polaris Pkwy.

Westerville, Ohio

 East Broad Street

8000 E. Broad St.

Columbus, Ohio

 Grove City Meijer

2811 London-Groveport Rd.

Grove City, Ohio

 
Canal Winchester Meijer

8300 Meijer Dr.

Canal Winchester, Ohio

 Ontario Meijer

1355 N. Lexington/Springmill Rd.

Ontario, Ohio

 Sawmill Road Meijer

6175 Sawmill Rd.

Dublin, Ohio

 
Orange Township Meijer

8870 Columbus Pike

Lewis Center, Ohio

 

 Delaware Meijer

1380 Sunbury Rd.

Delaware, Ohio

 

 Hilliard/Rome Road Meijer

1661 Hilliard-Rome Rd.

Columbus, Ohio
Marysville Meijer

930 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd.

Marysville, Ohio

 

