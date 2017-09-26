Meijer hiring 300 new employees per store at 13 Central Ohio locations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meijer says it will be holding hiring events at 13 different stores around Central Ohio in order to hire 300 new employees per store.
The hiring events will be held at all Meijer stores in the Columbus area from 10am to 3pm, Saturday, Sept. 30.
“Opportunities at all of the stores include leadership positions as well as part-time and full-time positions that range from cashiers and 3rd shift stockers to meat cutters, cake decorators and department team leaders. Benefits include weekly pay, flexible scheduling and health potential coverage options. Starting pay will be based on experience level and specific skills,” Meijer released in a statement.
Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com.
LOCATIONS:
|Marion Meijer
2153 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd. Marion, Ohio
|North Hamilton Road Meijer
5050 N Hamilton Rd.
Columbus, Ohio
|Lancaster Meijer
2900 Columbus-Lancaster Rd. NW, Lancaster, Ohio
|Westerville Meijer
100 Polaris Pkwy.
Westerville, Ohio
|East Broad Street
8000 E. Broad St.
Columbus, Ohio
|Grove City Meijer
2811 London-Groveport Rd.
Grove City, Ohio
|Canal Winchester Meijer
8300 Meijer Dr.
Canal Winchester, Ohio
|Ontario Meijer
1355 N. Lexington/Springmill Rd.
Ontario, Ohio
|Sawmill Road Meijer
6175 Sawmill Rd.
Dublin, Ohio
|Orange Township Meijer
8870 Columbus Pike
Lewis Center, Ohio
|Delaware Meijer
1380 Sunbury Rd.
Delaware, Ohio
|Hilliard/Rome Road Meijer
1661 Hilliard-Rome Rd.
Columbus, Ohio
|Marysville Meijer
930 Coleman’s Crossing Blvd.
Marysville, Ohio