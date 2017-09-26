Monitoring companies support Reagan Tokes Act, closer tracking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was a homicide that shocked and scared residents in Central Ohio.

William Parker said he was deeply touched by it.

“I cannot imagine the sadness and the grief and the sorrow that accompanies losing a child under these circumstances,” said Parker.

The fact that investigators said Brian Golsby was able to kill Reagan Tokes while wearing a GPS bracelet hits close to home for Parker.

He is the CEO of American Court Services, an electronic monitoring company contracted though various local courts to watch roughly 300 people. Parker’s company was not contracted to watch Golsby.

“I certainly understand the difficulty of trying to actively monitor someone who’s homeless. There’s a misconception that companies that monitor people on GPS have someone who’s sitting there watching a computer screen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and watching every move that that individual makes,” said Parker.

That’s one of the reasons why state representative Kristin Boggs says she drafted up the Reagan Tokes Act. Authorities say parolee Brian Golsby was homeless and had no boundaries when released from jail. Currently, violent felons are released homeless, without any guardrails.

Boggs’ proposed bill would look to overhaul the Ohio criminal justice system, and change how convicted felons are tracked after prison.

“From a business perspective we are going to do what the courts ask us to do with anybody on a bracelet, but it certainly makes more sense to us when the court can impose specific restrictions that allow us to keep the supervising officers informed about how compliant they are or not,” said Parker.

Parker said this week he is looking forward to hearing what Boggs will say from the statehouse. Should this act become law, Parker said his business, and others like it, will be prepared.

“We have the ability to closely monitor individuals,” said Boggs.

Boggs tells NBC4 she will hold a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.