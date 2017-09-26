Mother goes missing from Chillicothe, believed to be in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Another woman has gone missing from Ross County. This time, her family and police believe she may be in Columbus.

A Chillicothe Police captain said they are asking for the public’s help in their community and in Columbus to locate her.

Danielle Dunn, 43, also known as Danni, is a Chillicothe mother and grandmother whose family said after three years clean, she relapsed back into drugs, specifically crack cocaine.

One of her three sons, Brandon Payne, said her family is worried sick about her.

“It was Friday when she was supposed to have left her husband’s house to go into town and pick up my brother’s daughter, her granddaughter, to babysit,” Payne said.

He called Chillicothe Police on Friday, and they found Dunn’s 1999 Honda CRV parked in some trees in an area behind Glencroft Avenue in Chillicothe.

Police said she was immediately entered into the National Crimes Information System, NCIS.

“We could have waited from 24 to 72 hours to enter somebody in, based on the criteria that they have. Mrs. Dunn fit the criteria to immediately enter into the system, due to some medical conditions,” said Capt. Ron Meyers, Public Information Officer for the Chillicothe Police Department.

“Other than her addiction, she is a great mom and grandma. I have two kids and my brother has two kids and they love her to death,” Payne said.

Payne said his older brother died in a car crash back in 2005, which may have started Dunn’s struggle with drugs.

“That is really when my mom started battling drug addiction,” he said.

He and his brothers have been searching for her and Brandon said he talked to a man who told him he was with her on Saturday.

“He took her to Columbus and she kind of ran off and that was around noon,” Payne said. He said at one time they had lived in the Hilltop neighborhood.

He said Dunn was last seen at Warren and Sullivant Avenues in the Hilltop. If you know her whereabouts, you can call either Chillicothe or Columbus Police.

Both police and Dunn’s family said there is no evidence that her disappearance is related to any of the other missing or deceased women from Ross County. However, Payne said his family is not discounting anything at this point.