Ohio residents urged to register to vote as key deadline nears

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – If you want to vote in the next election, you have to register in time, and that deadline is quickly approaching.

Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted said it’s important to make sure that your information is up to date. That’s especially important if you’ve moved recently.

Ohio allows you to sign up online if you want to register. This is the first year that Ohio has had online voter registration available for a general election.

“We’re hopeful that since we’ve made it so much easier for people to vote that they’ll go through the process of actually doing it,” Husted said.

Husted said every vote counts, and that’s certainly the case in the Buckeye State.

“In fact, in the last four years, we’ve had 112 elections in Ohio that have been decided by one vote or tied, so literally, one vote does make the difference in many elections,” he said.

In Ohio, absentee voting begins October 11, the day after the registration deadline.

To register to vote or update your voter information, go to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.