Pennsylvania man, 50, arrested after trying to solicit teen boy

AUSTINTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A 50-year-old man was arrested in Austintown after meeting an undercover officer he thought was a 15-year-old boy, according to a police report.

Raymond Dillon, of West Middlesex, Pa., is charged with importuning, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

On Thursday, officers created an advertisement online in the “casual encounters” section under “male for male.” An officer reported receiving a message from Dillon asking if the listing was real and if he liked “pleasuring older men.”

Police said in his sexually-explicit messages, Dillon also sent photos of himself wearing only boxer briefs. He also requested photos from the officer, according to the report.

The officer told Dillon that he was 15 at which time Dillon responded that he was too young, according to the report. Police said Dillon continued the conversation with the officer, however, sending the message, “Cancel all the messages I sent u and empty ur trash. Then I will go to ur post and recontact u. And say ur 19 [sic].”

The report stated that Dillon also made several comments, fearing that he was speaking with law enforcement, but he arranged to meet the officer anyway.

Dillon was arrested on Monday afternoon as he was leaving the arranged meeting spot.

Police said some of the photos that he sent to the officer were from his Facebook page and he admitted to arranging the meeting for sex.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the charges.