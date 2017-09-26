Sheriff: 3-year-old Ohio boy run over by farm equipment, dies

By Published:

MANSFIELD, OH (AP) – A sheriff’s office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy and killed him.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation has found that the child was accidentally struck by a skid loader at a farm in Butler Township.

Sheriff’s officials say they received the call about 10:30 am. Monday, and Richland County coroner’s officials pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

Authorities say the boy lived at the residence. The Mansfield News Journal reports that coroner’s investigator Bob Ball says the boy’s father was in the skid loader at the time and says he didn’t see his son.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s