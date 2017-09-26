That $800 iPhone 8 Plus costs Apple $288 to make

NEW YORK (WCMH) — If you plan on buying the iPhone 8 Plus it will set you back about $800, but it costs Apple only about $288 to make.

According to CNBC, the iPhone 8 Plus is one of Apple’s most expensive phones to make, beating last year’s iPhone 7 by about $11. However, Apple increased the cost of the new iPhone by $30.

Meanwhile, the bill of materials cost for the iPhone 8 is $247.51, which is nearly $10 more than the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 has a starting retail price of $699, which is $50 more than the iPhone 7 however.

“Our expectation is that Apple will absolutely maintain healthy margins. Apple likes to create the best products and a good return on them,” Ian Fogg, head of mobile at IHS Markit, told CNBC by phone Tuesday.

New features such as wireless charging and Apple’s own A11 Bionic chip added to the costs.