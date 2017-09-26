Third suspect pleads guilty in human trafficking case

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A third suspect in a human trafficking case pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to court records, Dante Griffin, 32, pleaded guilty to engaging in corrupt activity. Griffin’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

READ MORE: Husband, wife among 3 indicted on human trafficking charges

“Not only will our office continue to coordinate efforts with other agencies within the law enforcement system to rescue victims who are forced or corerced into human trafficking, but we will also prosecute the defendants exploiting these vitims so they are no longer controlling the victims’ lives,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a statement.

Griffin was arrested alongside Anthony Jermaine Wilson, 30, and Tori Nikita Wilson, 30. O’Brien said the three were involved in trafficking three victims for prostitution between Aug. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2015.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s