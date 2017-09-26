Third suspect pleads guilty in human trafficking case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A third suspect in a human trafficking case pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to court records, Dante Griffin, 32, pleaded guilty to engaging in corrupt activity. Griffin’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

“Not only will our office continue to coordinate efforts with other agencies within the law enforcement system to rescue victims who are forced or corerced into human trafficking, but we will also prosecute the defendants exploiting these vitims so they are no longer controlling the victims’ lives,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a statement.

Griffin was arrested alongside Anthony Jermaine Wilson, 30, and Tori Nikita Wilson, 30. O’Brien said the three were involved in trafficking three victims for prostitution between Aug. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2015.