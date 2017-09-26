Today in History: The first-ever debate between presidential nominees

WASHINGTON (WCMH/AP) — On this day in 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place.

Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago on September 26, 1960.

The debate was moderated by CBS news anchor Howard K. Smith. Sander Vanocur of NBC News, Charles Warren of Mutual News, and Stuart Novins of CBS also took part as a panel during the debate.

Polls showed Kennedy move from being slightly behind Nixon to ahead of him after the debate. That lead continued to grow during three more televised debates.