Trumbull County corrections officers fired for use of force against inmate

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – Two corrections officers at the Trumbull County Jail were fired and several employees were disciplined after an investigation into force against an inmate.

Matthew Abbott and Christopher Zadroski were fired on September 20.

Solomon Cindea, who was incarcerated at the jail, reported that he had been assaulted at the jail on August 24. The incident happened while officers were transporting Cindea from booking area back to his cell, according to jail documents obtained by NBC4’s sister station WKBN.

Officers transporting Cindea said he was being restrained because he was making threats to harm them, as well as himself.

In his notice of discipline, Sheriff Paul Monroe accused Abbott of dragging Cindea along the floor by shackles that were around his ankle. Cindea struck his head against the elevator as he was being dragged out, according to Monroe.

Abbott said he was carrying Cindea like this because Cindea tried to kick him during transport, but Monroe wrote that the video footage didn’t support this claim.

Monroe accused Zadroski of punching Cindea while he was handcuffed and shackled, being held face down on the floor by four officers. Monroe wrote that Zadroski didn’t admit to doing so in his first interview and omitted it from his report on the incident.

Monroe found Abbott and Zadroski in violation of the department’s use-of-force policy and found they were dishonest during the investigation.

Trumbull County Jail Administrator Major Dan Mason said during their investigation, they did find that Cindea had exaggerated some of his claims against officers.

Six other officers — Sgt. Ariana McBride, Sgt. Anita Babcock, William Dreier, Jordan Clay, Anthony Diehl and Joseph Lynn — were also disciplined as a result of the internal investigation.

Abbott and Zadroski are appealing their terminations.

Earlier this year, Abbott was recognized by the jail for his life-saving actions during an inmate’s suicide attempt.