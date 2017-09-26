WATCH: Pataskala native wins gold in skydiving national championship

PERRIS, CA (WCMH) — A Pataskala native won a gold medal this week at a parachute competition in southern California.

Connor Severino, 22, and his team Air Force SieteLobo won gold in the mixed formation skydiving event at the 2017 U.S. Parachute Association National Skydiving Championships at Skydive Perris.

Severino is a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He has completed more than 450 dives to date.

More than 500 skydivers from across the country took part in the national championships. They competed for medals in five different forms of skydiving. Severino’s event, mixed formation skydiving, requires the team to jump from an aircraft flying more than two miles above the ground and then complete a series of maneuvers in upright, upside-down, back-to-earth and belly-to-earth orientations.

