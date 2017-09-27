Capital University students push for concealed carry on campus

BEXLEY, OH (WCMH) — A group of students at Capital University are pushing for the right to conceal-carry at school.

They say crime on campus is up, and that the university is putting students in danger by not allowing firearms.

The university says this is not true.

Students are meeting about the issue Wednesday night. Tuesday, the proposal passed the student senate but was vetoed by the senate president Wednesday morning.

The university says guns would actually hinder campus safety. Capital says it is a weapons-free institution. It wants to stay that way and says there is no reason to change policies.

Bill sponsors say they need to protect themselves. They claim violent crimes on and near campus are up, and cite the groping at the campus library last week as evidence.

The university says statistics show crime rates on campus are not going up at all, and that campus is safe.

