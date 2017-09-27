City boards up second drug house on Whitethorne Avenue in two months

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down a property on the west side that Attorney Richard Pfeiffer’s office says has been a base for dozens of gang members.

The city secured an emergency court order to vacate and shutter 54 Whitethorne Avenue.

Pfeiffer’s office says this is the ninth drug house the city has shut down on the west side this year, and the second on Whitethorne Avenue in the last two months.

Police began investigating the property in the summer after complaints of illegal activity. Narcotics detectives purchased marijuana on Sept. 11 at the property, and executed a search warrant on Sept. 21 where they found:

1450 grams of marijuana (with a street value of approximately $15,000)

6 grams of heroin (with a street value of approximately $24,000)

100 doses of miscellaneous pills (with a street value of approximately $2,000)

Thousands of dollars of cash

Plastic shipping bags

A Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun and gun magazine

Miscellaneous ammunition

10 people inside, including known gang members