Dublin Road closed at West 5th Avenue due to fatal crash, car fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Grandview Heights Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the intersection of Dublin Road and West Fifth Avenue around 4:15 am.

After the crash, the car caught on fire. Crews are still working to clear the incident.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was killed in the crash.

Police say the car was first spotted going at a high speed, estimated to be around 100 miles per hour..

They believe the car hit the railroad tracks before flipping and being engulfed.

 

