Fatal motorcycle crash closes I-270EB near Alum Creek

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-270, Wednesday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8am, Wednesday, emergency crews were called to I-270 near Alum Creek on the report of a motorcycle crash.

Deputies say one person was killed in the crash. I-270EB is closed at US 23 and traffic is being asked to reroute to I-71.

