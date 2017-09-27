Geauga County Sheriff forbids deputies from working Cleveland Browns games

WKYC Staff Published:
FILE - This Aug. 21, 2017 file photo shows members of the Cleveland Browns kneeling during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file)

CHARDON, OH (WKYC) – As the nation remains divided over the decision of more than 20 NFL players to kneel before and during the national anthem, one Ohio force is withdrawing its support.

On Monday, Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand turned to Facebook to note that his department won’t be working any Cleveland Browns games this season. On a personal level, Hildenbrand also said he won’t be using the remainder of his season tickets.

In a post published to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Hildenbrand wrote, “The fact that the team owners and NFL Commissioner condone this activity very much upsets me. As far as I am concerned almost the entire league disrespected every veteran that ever fought or died for this Country. These protests are not about unity, unity was the other 70,000 fans that stood. I truly believe this is about the Police, Law Enforcement and our government. For that reason, effective immediately any off duty details at NFL Games are prohibited.”

