Hilliard Police searching for endangered missing man

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police says officers are looking for an endangered adult in his 50s.

In a Facebook post, police say the man is described as a white male with a goatee and glasses, last seen wearing cargo shorts, a grey shirt, and a black baseball hat. He was last seen in the area of Westbriar and Frazell roads.

If you see the man, call 911. Police say they do not believe he is a threat to others, but did not otherwise specify why the man is designated an “endangered adult.”