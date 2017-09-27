Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91.
The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family.
Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.
Playboy’s buxom models were the objects of millions of men’s fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America’s “Puritanical” attitudes toward sex.
For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant fantasy party at Playboy mansions in Chicago and then in Los Angeles.
GALLERY: Hugh Hefner through the years
GALLERY: Hugh Hefner through the years x
Latest Galleries
-
Suspect Photos
-
MUGSHOTS: Mahoning County sex sting arrests
-
PHOTOS: Water stains in Baltimore, Ohio
-
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico
-
PHOTOS: 22 injured in London subway train bombing
-
PHOTOS: 22 injured in London subway train bombing
-
PHOTOS: Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
-
PHOTOS: Singer/Actress Selena Gomez
-
PHOTOS: Singer/Actress Selena Gomez
-
PHOTOS: Florida storm damage
Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.