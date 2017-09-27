Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91.

The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family.

Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.

Playboy’s buxom models were the objects of millions of men’s fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America’s “Puritanical” attitudes toward sex.

For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant fantasy party at Playboy mansions in Chicago and then in Los Angeles.

GALLERY: Hugh Hefner through the years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 5th September 1969: Hugh Hefner, head of the Playboy Clubs on a visit to his London club in Park Lane, London. With him is his 19 year old girl friend Barbara Benton and a group of Bunny Girls. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) A group of Playboy Bunny Girls from London's Playboy Club waiting for Hugh Hefner, the American owner of the 'Playboy' business empire at London Airport. (Photo by Dove/Getty Images) BEL AIR, CA - JULY 15: Actor James Cann and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner have a laugh during Fight Night at the Playboy Mansion on July 15, 2003 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) BEL AIR, CA - JULY 15: Actor James Cann and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner have a laugh during Fight Night at the Playboy Mansion on July 15, 2003 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) BEL AIR, CA - JULY 15: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and six of his Playmates look on during Fight Night at the Playboy Mansion on July 15, 2003 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner and Playboy bunnies arrive at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner talks with the media at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner talks to the media at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner and Playboy bunnies arrive at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner and Playboy bunnies arrive at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 3: (L-R) Playboy's Kendra Wilkerson, Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison attend the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2008 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images) LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 3: (L-R) Playboy's Kendra Wilkerson, Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison attend the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2008 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 10: TV personalities Kendra Wilkinson and Hugh Hefner attend Game Three of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on June 10, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 10: Rapper Kanye West and television personalities Hugh Hefner and Kendra Wilkinson pose during Game Three of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers on June 10, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.