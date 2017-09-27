Missouri bar being criticized for “Lynch-Kaepernick” doormat

LAKE OZARK, MO (KOMU) A Missouri bar owner is taking heat for what at least one passerby sees as a racist doormat at his business.

“It’s not a race thing,” says Jason Burle, who owns the S.N.A.F.U Bar in Lake Ozark. “A lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing.”

Burle said he ordered two NFL jerseys to be used as doormats outside his bar after NFL players started kneeling during the national anthem.

“We pulled them out of the box, taped them down. There was no ill-intent,” Burle says.

Burle used the jerseys of NFL players Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick. When placed side-by-side, the jerseys read “Lynch” “Kaepernick.”

“If someone thinks that I mean personal harm to someone, they don’t know me,” Burle says.

That’s what crossed Taylor Sloan’s mind when he saw the jerseys outside Burle’s bar over the weekend.

“That’s not the Missouri I know,” Sloan says. “It just kind of upset me really bad. Put a bad taste in my mouth.”

Sloan posted on the bar’s Facebook page. He and Burle had a heated exchange online.

Sloan wrote on the page, “You are also expressing hate, violence and continuing American racism under the faux guise of patriotism.”

Burle responded, “It’s funny to me that someone would look that far deeply into it just to find a racist link.”

