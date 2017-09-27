Multiple late season records broken!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Remember back a long long time ago, back in a time that was early to mid September 2017, when it looked like we were in store for a below normal month. A lot has changed in two weeks.

Think about this, the 1st two days of the month broke records for how cold they were, with afternoon highs barely into the sixties. Twenty-four days later, and we set back to back record highs.

For the 2nd day in a row, we checked in with 92 degrees for the daytime high, tied for the 2nd warmest reading of the year.

It is also the 6th day we have hit 90° this month, making it the most of any month in 2017.

We have also set records for the streak of days in the 90s!

Yesterday, we set the record for the latest in the season 4 day streak of 90+ degree heat. That was a record that stood until early this afternoon when we broke that record again.

Now we have had 5 straight days in the 90s, which is clearly the latest that has ever happened in Columbus. In fact, on record, we have had only eight 5 day streaks of 90 degree heat in the month of September in Columbus.

This also is the 5th longest 90 degree heat streak in the month of September on record:

2017 now is tied for 13th for the most 90 degree days in the month of September:

Rank Year 90° days 90° streak (days) 1 1897 12 10 2 1908 10 7 2 1900 10 4 4 1961 9 4 4 1955 9 5 4 1939 9 4 4 1895 9 5 8 1998 8 4 8 1936 8 4 10 2010 7 4 10 1959 7 6 10 1925 7 4 13 2017 6 5 13 2007 6 4 13 2002 6 4 13 1953 6 4 13 1931 6 4 13 1899 6 3 13 1894 6 3 13 1881 6 6

It should be noted that in 1953, we had 11 straight days at 90° or above, but the first 7 days of that streak occurred at the end of August, and the last 4 days were in September. This wasn’t a true “September Streak”.

If you ever have questions about heat, cold, climate, or any other questions, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave