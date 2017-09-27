Ohio State to cover tuition, fees for in-state students who qualify for Pell Grant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says it will cover all tuition for in-state students who qualify for Pell Grants, beginning Fall 2018.

The university announced the new program on Wednesday, and said the students who qualify will receive an aid package to cover all tuition and mandatory fees. This is for new, existing, and transfer students on the Columbus campus.

The university says much of the funding for this new initiative came from an endowment created from proceeds of the Comprehensive Energy Management partnership.

