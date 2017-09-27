Ohio woman pleads guilty to taping child to chair

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN) – A Boardman woman pleaded guilty to child endangering after she was accused of taping a child to a chair while taking another one to the YMCA.

Susan Malysa appeared in court on Wednesday, where she entered the plea to a child endangering charge. Other charges against her were dropped.

In June, a relative of Malysa called police after finding the boy taped to a chair in the basement.

Police said the boy’s legs were taped to the chair and his hands were taped together. His mouth was also taped shut with duct tape.

The relative told investigators that she suspected Malysa was abusing the boy. She said she became worried when Malysa told her that she was taking one of the children to swim but said the boy wasn’t going with them.

Malysa was arrested at the YMCA, where she was swimming.

Malysa’s bond will be continued, and she will be in sentenced in November.