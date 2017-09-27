Perry Co. deputies arrest 4, searching for for 2 after number of marijuana busts

PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people and is hoping to smoke out 2 more after making 4 separate narcotics raids.
The PCSO provided information about the busts in a press release.
Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Brian L. Yost and 21-year-old Megan D. Miller in connection with a grow operation found at 9660 Township Road 57 in Roseville on Sept. 19. Deputies and agents with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force raided the property and seized over 52 pounds of marijuana. Agents also found “evidence of a function and sophisticated Butane Hash Oil laboratory in the home” and sezied items including 5 boats, a dune buddy, and industrial air conditioning equipment.
In an unrelated investigation, deputies and task force members executed search warrants on Sept. 24 at two addresses on Township Road 1008 in Corning. Agents seized more than 58 pounds of marijuana from the property, as well as firearms and more than $50,000. Four people were arrested on second-degree felony counts of cultivating marijuana: Daniel N. Spears Jr., David A. Koon, Joseph E. Koon, and Mica L. Smith.
All 4 are being held in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on $350,000 cash bonds.