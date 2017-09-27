Perry Co. deputies arrest 4, searching for for 2 after number of marijuana busts

By Published:
Part of a grow operation on Township Road 1008 in Corning, OH (CREDIT: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

PERRY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people and is hoping to smoke out 2 more after making 4 separate narcotics raids.

The PCSO provided information about the busts in a press release.

GALLERY: Perry County drug busts

Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Brian L. Yost and 21-year-old Megan D. Miller in connection with a grow operation found at 9660 Township Road 57 in Roseville on Sept. 19. Deputies and agents with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force raided the property and seized over 52 pounds of marijuana. Agents also found “evidence of a function and sophisticated Butane Hash Oil laboratory in the home” and sezied items including 5 boats, a dune buddy, and industrial air conditioning equipment.

In an unrelated investigation, deputies and task force members executed search warrants on Sept. 24 at two addresses on Township Road 1008 in Corning. Agents seized more than 58 pounds of marijuana from the property, as well as firearms and more than $50,000. Four people were arrested on second-degree felony counts of cultivating marijuana: Daniel N. Spears Jr., David A. Koon, Joseph E. Koon, and Mica L. Smith.

All 4 are being held in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail on $350,000 cash bonds.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s