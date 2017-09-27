Police: New York man dragged dog, poured beer inside its mouth

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested a man they say abused his dog Monday night.

The incident happened at around 11:15 p.m.

Robert Caserta, 45, is accused of yanking on his dog’s leash, dragging the dog on the sidewalk, and then opening the dog’s mouth and pouring beer into it.

He’s also accused of having an open container and a small plastic baggie with marijuana.

Caserta was charged with third-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and torturing, injuring, and not feeding animal charges.

