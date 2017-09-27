Police: Ohio teen caught having sex with wiener dog again

(Warren Police)

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – Police in Warren say a teenage boy admitted to having sex with a dog again.

Police said a family member found the 17-year-old boy naked in bed with a wiener dog named PeeWee.

During an extensive interview at Trumbull County Children Services, he confessed to having sex with the dog in July and September, according to investigators.

He’s facing two counts of bestiality and animal cruelty charges. Police said it is the second time that the boy was charged with sexually assaulting a dog.

Last year, he was charged with animal cruelty because the crime happened before the city’s new bestiality law went into effect.

