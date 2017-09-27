Reagan Tokes Act to be introduced at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The “Reagan Tokes Act” will be formally introduced at the Ohio Statehouse this morning.

It’s a bill that highlights what representative Kristin Boggs is calling four failures that lead to the Ohio State University student’s death.

To understand why Boggs introduced this act, we must look back at what led to this point.

Investigators say parolee Brian Golsby killed Reagan Tokes, 21, while wearing a GPS bracelet.

Between January and February of 2017, seven people were robbed and assaulted in the German Village area. February 9 police found Tokes’ body at the entrance to the Scioto Grove Metro Park.

Golsby did not have any boundaries set on him, and there’s a law that does not allow law enforcement to get GPS data freely.

NBC4 brought this to the attention of Boggs back in July.

“So I’m hearing this for the first time. This is not something I’ve been aware of prior to our interview,” said Boggs.

Since then, Boggs has introduced the “Reagan Tokes Act.”