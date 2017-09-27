State rep calls for change in parole system as Reagan Tokes Act is introduced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wednesday morning Kristin Boggs, state representative, officially introduced the “Reagan Tokes Act” at the state house.

Tokes’ parents stood next to Boggs, behind her picture with tears streaming down their faces.

“The fact that she’s willing to fight so hard so that this doesn’t senselessly happen to someone else’s family is truly incredible and it really speaks to her deep faith and her beautiful heart,” said Boggs.

Representative Boggs has great concern with the way parolees are being watched. She feel like there are not enough parole officers.

“I heard from many residents in my district, why wasn’t anyone watching this man who was being monitored by GPS?” said Boggs.

NBC4 investigates uncovered as of August 2017, records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction show there are a total of 432 parole officers, and 35,507 cases. That averages out to 82 parolees per officer. That is a drastic change from September 2001.

The caseload ratio then was around 40 to one. Boggs is hopeful that if this new bill is turned into law. There will be a closer eye placed on violent criminals once they are released from prison.

“I think we all acknowledge that this is challenging and this will be a heavy lift but we are all cautiously optimistic,” said Boggs.