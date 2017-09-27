Trooper uninjured after semi strikes stopped cruiser on I-71

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Circleville trooper is not injured after a semi truck slammed into his cruiser Tuesday.

The trooper was stopped on I-71 just south of the Pickaway County line, helping a stranded motorist, on Tuesday around 10:51pm. His cruiser was partially blocking the right lane, with its lights on, while a wrecker arrived to tow away the vehicle.

A 2004 Volvo semi truck driven by Vadim Popovici, 24, of Nevada, failed to move over or slow down and struck the cruiser on the left rear side.

The trooper and the stranded motorist were uninjured. The Patrol says the trooper had asked the motorist to stand along the berm as a safety measure.

Popovici was cited for the crash.