WATCH: French soccer fan goes rogue, scores goal on ceremonial kickoff

MARSEILLE, France (WCMH) — A soccer fan lived out his dream when he took the ceremonial kickoff in for a goal.

Olympique Marseille fan Kamel Zaroual saw his chance when he was invited to take the ceremonial kick-off. He raced down the field, set up for his shot, and beat 18-year-old goalkeeper Alban Lafont for the score inside the left-hand post.

The fans cheered. He celebrated like a pro. He even got a hug from Marseille manager Rudi Garcia.

It was a dream come true.

The 36-year-old was invited for the honor at Stade Velodrome as a reward for his recent fundraising efforts, ESPN reports. He had just completed a 1,200-mile bike ride to raise money for people in need, Sports Illustrated reports.

“I am not a professional cyclist. The only doping substances I take are beer and cigarettes,” he told France 3 after the bike ride.

Marseille went on to win its first league match in a month after conceding nine goals in back-to-back defeats against Monaco and Rennes. Clinton Njie scored two goals in three minutes to give the team the 2-0 victory.

