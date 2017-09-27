Woman arrested in 27-year-old Florida killer clown case

By Published:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office news release says 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren was arrested Tuesday in Virginia. A Florida grand jury recently indicted her on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Marlene Warren was shot at her Wellington home in May 1990. Sheila Keen was considered a suspect but was not arrested.

Palm Beach County deputies reopened the case in 2014 and conducted a new DNA analysis. Detectives also learned that Sheila Keen married Marlene Warren’s widower, Michael Warren, in 2002. The couple had been living in Tennessee.

Detectives haven’t said whether Michael Warren was involved in his former wife’s death.

It wasn’t known if Sheila Keen Warren has an attorney.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s