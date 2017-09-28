Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces she has breast cancer

HOLLYWOOD, CA (NBC News) — Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress revealed the diagnosis Thursday in a tweet sent to her approximately 748,000 followers.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” her post read. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus made history earlier this month when she won her sixth consecutive Emmy for best actress in a comedy.

“Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes,” the actress’ representatives said in a statement to NBC News.