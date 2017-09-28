Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces she has breast cancer

By Published: Updated:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Veep" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (NBC News) — Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress revealed the diagnosis Thursday in a tweet sent to her approximately 748,000 followers.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” her post read. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Louis-Dreyfus made history earlier this month when she won her sixth consecutive Emmy for best actress in a comedy.

“Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes,” the actress’ representatives said in a statement to NBC News.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s