Annual report shows violent crime has increased at Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s 2017 Annual Security Report shows an increase in reported violent crimes.

The number of rapes reported on campus properties climbed from 25 in 2015 to 61 in 2016.

For the first time those rape statistics include reports taken where the exact location of the alleged incident is “unknown.” There were 24 such reports included in this year’s crime statistical report.

Click here to access the full 2017 annual security report from OSU’s Department of Public Safety.

But university officials say the most recent Campus Climate Survey of students shows an actual decrease in the number of who report being victims of rape.

Campus officials say the competing numbers suggest that a higher percentage of victims are reporting rapes but that there are fewer rapes overall.

The crime statistic report also shows a sharp increase in the number of reported aggravated assaults and hate crimes. Public Safety officials most of the increase in both categories can be attributed to the Nov 28 terrorist-inspired attack.

