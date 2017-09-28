Blacklick woman charged with fleeing police after theft at Tanger Outlets

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Alana M. Hissong has been indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury on charges she fled from police after a robbery at Tanger Outlets, August 8.

According to Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien, Hissong, 28, ignored investigator’s request to stop after the theft and knocked an officer down with her vehicle while fleeing.

A deputy was able to shoot the front passenger tire of Hissong’s tire as she was attempting to flee, and she was later arrested after she crashed her vehicle into a telephone pole at the intersection of Berkshire and 3 Bs and a K roads.

According to O’Brien, a search of Hissong’s vehicle revealed clothing items with security devices attached, a large bag of concealed merchandise, an another bag containing pipes and pills.

Hissong has been charged with robbery, failure to comply and operating a vehicle under the influence.