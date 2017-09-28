Boy, 4, dies after being shot in head at home in Cleveland suburb

PARMA, OH (WCMH) — A 4-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Parma.

WKYC reports officers were called to a home in the 6600 block of Brownfield Drive. They found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy’s family members were at the home, according to WKYC. Police say it is not clear if the shooting was accidental.

The boy was taken to MetroHealth hospital in Cleveland.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.