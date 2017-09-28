COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The creator of Playboy Enterprises has died. Hugh Hefner is known for creating the topless magazine that helped catapult the careers of several Hollywood actresses, including Marilyn Monroe and Pamela Anderson.

“Hef” died Wednesday night at the age of 91.

His works even hit close to home for many central Ohioans. Back in 1982, the multi-millionaire built the Playboy Club in east Columbus. The club was open until 1985.

PHOTOS: Columbus Playboy Club View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Playboy Bunnies at Columbus's Playboy Club, which was open from 1982-1985. CREDIT: Cheryl Hill-Galluci CREDIT: Cheryl Hill-Galluci Playboy Bunnies at Columbus's Playboy Club, which was open from 1982-1985. CREDIT: Cheryl Hill-Galluci Cheryl Hill-Galluci CREDIT: Cheryl Hill-Galluci Shelley Cox CREDIT: Cheryl Hill-Galluci Central Ohio's Mark Hopkins, formerly a personal assistant for Hugh Hefner, and Hefner on Hefner's private jet CREDIT: Mark Hopkins CREDIT: Mark Hopkins Central Ohio's Mark Hopkins, formerly a personal assistant for Hugh Hefner, in Hefner's bed at the Playboy Mansion. CREDIT: Mark Hopkins Central Ohio's Mark Hopkins, formerly a personal assistant for Hugh Hefner, on his phone on Hefner's jet. CREDIT: Mark Hopkins Mark Hopkins with the sign dedicated for Hefner on the day he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame CREDIT: Mark Hopkins CREDIT: Mark Hopkins

Thursday night, many are remembering a man who they say gave them one of their first jobs. Cheryl Hill-Gallucci and Shelley Cox, who were known as “Bunny Candie” and “Bunny Stevie” 35 years ago, worked at Columbus’ Playboy Club back when it opened. More than 30 years later, these best friends expressed their gratitude for the opportunity Hefner gave them.

“The end of an era. The death of an icon. Someone who meant a lot for someone who worked for Playboy or anyone who was a bunny,” said Hill-Gallucci.

Cox said she remembers the energy inside of the club.

“We were the show, and we kind of knew it. The Playboy Club in Columbus had this huge staircase. Open staircase red carpet that we had to walk down from the Bunny Room to the Cabaret Room,” said Cox.

The ladies said it was a showplace known for its lavish parties and concerts until it closed in 1985. The staff were held to a high standard according the pair.

It’s something Mark Hopkins knows very well, too. Hopkins was the entrepreneur’s personal assistant at the Playboy Mansion back in the late 1970s early 80s after moving from Whitehall to California.

“Buy their clothes, make sure their living area is..their maids have gotten in there, everything is spit shined. I traveled with him everywhere he went,” Hopkins told NBC4.

Hopkins says he felt proud to work for a man who wasn’t afraid to stick up for what was right.

“Back in the 60s, way before I was there, he was an advocate–he was a fighter for civil rights, civil liberties. He believed in equality for everyone,” said Hopkins.

As the multi-millionaire’s family prepares to lay him to rest, like Hopkins, Hill-Gallucci said she’ll continue to keep his memory alive.

“He was an icon, and a loving and generous man. Very honored to have had the privilege to have worn the bunny costume,” said Hill-Gallucci.

GALLERY: Hugh Hefner through the years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 5th September 1969: Hugh Hefner, head of the Playboy Clubs on a visit to his London club in Park Lane, London. With him is his 19 year old girl friend Barbara Benton and a group of Bunny Girls. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) A group of Playboy Bunny Girls from London's Playboy Club waiting for Hugh Hefner, the American owner of the 'Playboy' business empire at London Airport. (Photo by Dove/Getty Images) BEL AIR, CA - JULY 15: Actor James Cann and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner have a laugh during Fight Night at the Playboy Mansion on July 15, 2003 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) BEL AIR, CA - JULY 15: Actor James Cann and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner have a laugh during Fight Night at the Playboy Mansion on July 15, 2003 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) BEL AIR, CA - JULY 15: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and six of his Playmates look on during Fight Night at the Playboy Mansion on July 15, 2003 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner and Playboy bunnies arrive at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner talks with the media at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner talks to the media at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner and Playboy bunnies arrive at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 05: Playboy creator Hugh Hefner and Playboy bunnies arrive at Super Bowl Playboy Party at the River City Brewing Company on February 5, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 3: (L-R) Playboy's Kendra Wilkerson, Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison attend the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2008 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images) LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 3: (L-R) Playboy's Kendra Wilkerson, Bridget Marquardt, Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison attend the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2008 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 10: TV personalities Kendra Wilkinson and Hugh Hefner attend Game Three of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on June 10, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 10: Rapper Kanye West and television personalities Hugh Hefner and Kendra Wilkinson pose during Game Three of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers on June 10, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)