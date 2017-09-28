Man accused of removing woman’s eyeballs during domestic assault attack

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was brutally attacked during a domestic assault Wednesday in Chattanooga, and her child’s father was arrested.

According to a police report, officers responded to a home on Frances Drive around 6:40 p.m. where they found the victim lying face down on the ground.

An eyeball was found lying next to her.

Once EMS personnel arrived on the scene, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said medical staff reported she had a laceration to her upper arm, stab wound to her stomach, stab wound to her left breast, and both of her eyes had been cut out.

The hospital told police the woman will lose her eyesight.

Authorities say the suspect, Michael Roberson, was taken into custody at the home and interviewed.

Roberson reportedly told police the domestic incident began over the son he shares with the victim. He says he blacked out and doesn’t remember what happened, reportedly telling authorities he is “at a low point in his life.”

Roberson was booked into the Hamilton County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.