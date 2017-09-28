Oklahoma longhorn bull with record horn span sold in Texas

By Published:
This Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photo shows Longhorn Cowboy Tuff Chex, whose horns measure more than 100 inches and was sold by Bob and Pam Loomis at an auction in the Fort Worth Stockyards for $165,000, in Fort Worth, Texas. The bull was sold to Richard and Jeanne Filip of Fayetteville, Texas. (Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A longhorn bull from Oklahoma with a record horn span of more than 8 feet has been sold for $165,000 at the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas.

The bull named Cowboy Tuff Chex owned by Bob Loomis of Overbrook, Oklahoma, was sold Friday to Richard and Jeanne Filip of Fayetteville, Texas.

Richard Filip told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the bull will be used for breeding on the couple’s ranch, which has more than 100 longhorns. Jeanne Filip said the bull will be “the VIP of the ranch.”

The 101 inch (256.5 centimeter) span from tip to tip is about 8.4 feet wide.

At the same auction last year, Lazy J’s Bluegrass from Kansas, the world record-holder for a steer with horns at 121 inches (307 centimeters), sold for $49,000.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s