Police: Toddler shoots two other children at Michigan day care

By Published:
Police investigate at a home where two children were shot in Dearborn, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Police said the young children were wounded in the apparently accidental shooting at the home that was being used for childcare in suburban Detroit. (Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP)

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler “accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged” about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The wounded children both are believed to be 3 years old. They have been hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Haddad says the gun was kept in the Dearborn home, west of Detroit. Several other children were at the home at the time of the shooting. Those children were taken to the police station to be reunited with their parents.

The shooting remains under investigation. No one has been charged.

