Raise a glass! It’s National Drink Beer Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s the perfect excuse to throw back a couple of cold ones after work. Today, Sept. 28, is #NationalDrinkBeerDay.

A recent study found beer is America’s #1 social drink of choice. Margaritas came in second.

While many still guzzle the famous brands like Pabst, Schlitz, Miller and Budweiser, craft beer has transcended hipsters and connoisseurs and become big business. The Craft Brewers Association says the industry contributed $55.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2014. Craft brewers provide 424,000 jobs in the United States.

In Ohio, the economic impact of craft beer is estimated at over $2.1 billion.

TOP 25 BEER-LOVING STATES

(Ranked by the % who choose beer as their top drink to enjoy with friends at a bar or other social venue)

Massachusetts: 51% Missouri: 50% Wisconsin: 49% Oklahoma: 48% Arizona: 47% New Jersey: 46% Virginia: 46% Maryland: 45% New York: 44% Colorado: 43% Louisiana: 42% Florida: 41% West Virginia: 40% Alabama: 39% Nevada: 39% Oregon: 39% Maine: 38% California: 37% Iowa: 37% New Mexico: 37% Wyoming: 37% District of Columbia: 36% Idaho: 36% Michigan: 36% Washington: 36%