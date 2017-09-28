Royal Caribbean cancels cruise to deliver aid to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WCMH/NBC News) — The Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company has asked for cruise lines and airlines to help transport aid to the island following Hurricane Maria.

He said Wednesday quote, “This is the moment to help us.”

He was speaking in the capital San Juan after the Royal Caribbean cruise liner “The Adventure of the Seas” delivered a cargo of electric generators, water and medical supplies. The cruise line canceled its September 30 trip in order to provide supplies to those affected by Maria, and will take evacuees to Fort Lauderdale before returning to Puerto Rico next week, according to CNN.

The 3,800 passenger vessel is also transporting aid to Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, which were hit by both Maria and Hurricane Irma.

