Several people injured after vehicle hits building in north Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash near Worthington.

At about 7:35am, Thursday, multiple emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Park Road on the report of a crash.

Firefighters say two cars were involved in a crash that ended with one hitting a building in the area. 

A total of five people were injured in the crash. Three were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and another was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Everyone was in a stable condition, according to firefighters.

A sixth person was treated at the scene and is now in police custody.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s