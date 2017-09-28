Several people injured after vehicle hits building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash near Worthington.

At about 7:35am, Thursday, multiple emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Park Road on the report of a crash.

Firefighters say two cars were involved in a crash that ended with one hitting a building in the area.

A total of five people were injured in the crash. Three were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and another was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Everyone was in a stable condition, according to firefighters.

A sixth person was treated at the scene and is now in police custody.