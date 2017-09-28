ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A nurse is accused of having sex with a vulnerable adult at a mental health facility, according to warrants.

Kathryn Richardson with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it happened at Patrick B. Harris Psychiatric Hospital in Anderson.

Kendall Michele Brooks, of Pendleton, is charged with:

Two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with inmate of correctional facility of patient or trainee of state

Two counts of abuse of vulnerable adult

The warrant says Brooks had intercourse and performed oral sex on a male patient at the mental health facility and a staff member witnessed the intercourse.

Brooks admitted to having intercourse twice and oral sex once on March 12, 2017, according to the warrant.