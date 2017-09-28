State tells online Ohio charter school it may owe millions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says Ohio’s largest online charter school could owe another $20 million for failing to verify enrollment properly.

The payment would come on top of $60 million the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, commonly called ECOT, is already repaying the Ohio Department of Education.

The department told ECOT in a letter Thursday the school properly documented about 11,600 of its 14,200 students. The state says the school couldn’t prove that 18.5 percent of its students did enough classwork to satisfy the state.

The school is challenging how the state tallied its student log-ins.

A school spokesman says they need time to create systems for documentation. He also says the state’s tally does not account for student engagement and academic success.

The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to consider the dispute.

