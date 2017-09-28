Teen indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder at Hilliard Davidson HS

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John Leonard Staley III has been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on charges he was plotting a mass shooting at Hilliard Davidson High School.

According to Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Staley, 17, was planning to carry out the shooting at his high school between September and October of 2016.

“Staley was suspended from school and arrested in October of 2016 after a fellow student contacted a school resource officer to say they heard Staley discussing his plot on a school bus,” O’Brien

stated. “Staley had created diagrams of different locations in the school, had attempted to recruit other students to assist in his plan, had written down what weapon types and how much ammunition

would be needed, and had used his school issued iPad, and his personal cell phone and computer to research school shootings, how to obtain weapons, and other disturbing information.”

Staley has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder (F-1) and is scheduled for arraignment October 2, at 1:30pm at the Franklin County Courthouse.