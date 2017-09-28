Texans’ Deshaun Watson donates first game check to Harvey victims at stadium

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans rookie Deshaun Watson donated his first NFL game check to three NRG stadium employees who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Watson surprised three women who work in the team cafeteria at the stadium Wednesday.

In a video shared by the team he told the women: “For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way. Here you guys go.”

One of the women became emotional after learning of the donation and asked for a hug from the quarterback. He quickly obliged as a huge grin covered his face.

He also told them: “Hopefully, that’s good and that can get you back on your feet. And anything else y’all need, I’m always here to help.”

Watson donated about $27,000. He has a base salary of $465,000.

