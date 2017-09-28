Trees changing now, great leaf peeping weekend ahead!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After a week plus of summer-like temperatures, fall-like readings return right in time for the weekend! There are so many great opportunities to get out and enjoy some of our AMAZING metro, county, and state parks this weekend.

Already we are starting to see many parks showing “changing” conditions on the leaves as expected. We even have 2 parks that are now seeing “near peak” conditions in Delaware county, I would agree these spots are near prime!

Did our extended heat wave impact or will it prolong the color changes?

In short, no. We were already seeing some of the brilliant yellows that were showing up already before the heat wave. The plentiful sunshine that we enjoyed the past 10-15 days, relatively comfortable nights, and the much cooler nights expected this weekend should combine to accelerate the color changes along.

The only major issue we might run into is that we are getting drier and drier this month, with many spots going several weeks if not more without decent rainfall. This may impact how long the leaves stay on the trees before getting dried out and just falling off.

What to expect this weekend and where at the best spots?

Right now, most if not all parks are seeing at least some changes, so any spot will be decent this weekend. Just do not forget your favorite capture tool (camera, phone, brain) and enjoy!

In the northern part of the state, just about every spot is experiencing “changing” conditions right now, as expected as the peak of the season should be about 2 weeks away.

In the central part of the state, we are seeing more changes north, and a bit less south and east. The best spot in the state right now is at both Alum Creek, and Delaware State Parks in Delaware county.

Again, in the central part of the state, notice spots north (Malabar, Mohican) and spots west (Sycamore) are seeing more changes right now.

In the south, it is more hit or miss. Even the spots that are “green now” still have some trees that are changing.

The far southern part of the state is showing more conditions that are still “green now” but with nights in the mid to lower 40s expected in many spots the next few days. Also, plenty of afternoon sunshine, in just a few short days, these spots should be even better.

The forecast for when peak is expected in Ohio:

A bit ahead of last year, but more on track with what is normal, we should see our peak in the northern part of the state around the 2nd week of the state, or early October. We should be more mid-October in the middle of the state for the peak, and the southern part of the state in the later third of the month. Again, all of this is normal for Ohio

If you are out and about and snap a great photo of the colors, I would LOVE LOVE LOVE to see them.

Enjoy!

