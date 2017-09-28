Two police officers shot outside car dealership in northern Ohio city

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH (WCMH) — Two police officers were reportedly injured in a shooting at a car dealership in Willoughby Hills, WKYC reports.

Willoughby Hills is a city in Lake County, northeast of Cleveland.

A source tells WKYC a suspect is in custody. The officers and suspect are reportedly in stable condition.

Several local schools were placed on lockdown.

