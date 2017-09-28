VIDEO: Indianapolis officer injured in president’s motorcade gets a call from Pres. Trump

By Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: US President Donald Trump salutes a Marine after arriving at the White House September 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana to unveil his administration's tax reform plan. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday posted video of an injured motorcade officer’s phone call from President Donald Trump.

Trump delayed his takeoff from Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday afternoon until he was assured IMPD Officer Rob Turner was OK, a Facebook post from the department Thursday said.

Turner was among motorcyclists transporting Trump from the State Fairgrounds to the airport after his speech on a new tax reform proposal. Turner crashed in the motorcade and suffered suffered a broken ankle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted on Wednesday that the officer was transported to the hospital in good condition. It’s unclear what happened.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Trump telephoned Turner during the flight back to Washington. Walters said Trump checked on the officer’s condition, thanked him for serving and wished him well in his recovery.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s